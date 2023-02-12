California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of MGM Resorts International worth $23,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.04.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,611 shares of company stock worth $15,339,062. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

