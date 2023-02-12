California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,308 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Splunk worth $27,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Splunk to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

