California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of MongoDB worth $29,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 510.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.91.

Insider Activity

MongoDB Trading Down 4.6 %

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB opened at $210.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.74 and a 200-day moving average of $220.76. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

