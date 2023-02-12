California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,658 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $24,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 875.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,063 shares of company stock worth $1,436,772 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

