Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,858,000 after buying an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after buying an additional 314,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,832,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Price Performance

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.