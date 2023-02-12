Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stake Lowered by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,135 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 51.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 89.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 40.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

