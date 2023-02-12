Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after acquiring an additional 331,084 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 310.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 166,507 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after acquiring an additional 152,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.38.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $245.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.85. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $344.51.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,543 shares of company stock worth $2,219,285 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

