Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $24,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,189,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $499.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.97. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $528.72.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,330,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

