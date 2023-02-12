Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Confluent by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Confluent by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Confluent stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,618,343 shares of company stock worth $40,347,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

