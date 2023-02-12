Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,712 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Credo Technology Group worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRDO. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 169.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,801,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,968 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,154,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $91,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,128,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,508,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,585,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,291 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,906 over the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRDO opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -310.42. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

