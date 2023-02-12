Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 245,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

