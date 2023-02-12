DA Davidson Cuts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $23.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mattel to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Mattel has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $35,094,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mattel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,727,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,530,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

