DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $24,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,616,000 after acquiring an additional 292,167 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $60.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.95, a PEG ratio of 932.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

