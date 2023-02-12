Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 255,487 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 734.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 183,906 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,506,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 63.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 71,881 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 184.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.