FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $428.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

