FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of FMC worth $29,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $131.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average is $119.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

