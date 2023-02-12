Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortinet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.61 on Friday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

