Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FTNT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.57.
Fortinet Stock Up 3.1 %
FTNT opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90.
Insider Activity at Fortinet
In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
