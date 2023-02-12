FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $39.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,747,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 194,429 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in FOX by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in FOX by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after purchasing an additional 137,164 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

