Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $68.12 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

