Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GL stock opened at $121.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.02.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,373 shares of company stock worth $6,991,741. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

