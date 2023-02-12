Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $128.93 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.96.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

