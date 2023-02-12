Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 668 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PROG by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in PROG by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRG opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $38.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

