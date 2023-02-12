Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Herc were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Herc by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $171.74.

Herc Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,421 shares in the company, valued at $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,147 shares of company stock worth $88,279,667. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

