Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of IEP opened at $53.87 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.74.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.