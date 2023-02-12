IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,104 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

