IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,829 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,571,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $4,656,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 406.8% during the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 48,987 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $32.89 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

