IFP Advisors Inc Buys 688 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

TSN opened at $60.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.03.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.