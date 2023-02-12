IFP Advisors Inc Has $483,000 Stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 69,859 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.66. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

Further Reading

