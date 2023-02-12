IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 384,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,088,000 after purchasing an additional 181,170 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR opened at $111.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.