IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Separately, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 172,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXN opened at $12.07 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

