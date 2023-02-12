Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after purchasing an additional 198,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,693,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.26 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.09.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

