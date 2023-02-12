Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 90 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $458.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $610.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

