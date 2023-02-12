International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $140.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

