International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.75.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.8 %

IFF stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.