Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $29,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,333,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,238 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.4 %

IRM stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,771 shares of company stock worth $1,741,752 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

