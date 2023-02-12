Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given New $188.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $198.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.41 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $163.56 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.81.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.66%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

