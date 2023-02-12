JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $118.00 Price Target for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.80. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.