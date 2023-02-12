KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.71

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $8.01. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 270,635 shares trading hands.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,238,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,086,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 589,869 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

