KeyCorp Comments on Fortinet, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Fortinet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTNT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.61 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

