KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $395.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.61.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

