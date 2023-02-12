Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Loews worth $22,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Loews

Loews Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,958 shares of company stock worth $1,934,450. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

