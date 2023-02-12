Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Lyft Trading Down 36.4 %

LYFT stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

