Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

MAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.11. Macerich has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.67%.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after purchasing an additional 136,337 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,477,000 after acquiring an additional 85,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $45,305,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

