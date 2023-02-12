Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $116,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of MCB opened at $57.72 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $107.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a market cap of $630.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

