Michael G. Levine Sells 5,050 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.59 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after buying an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after buying an additional 5,593,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after buying an additional 257,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

