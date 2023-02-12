Michael G. Levine Sells 5,050 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.59 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
