Mizuho Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $105.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.8 %

IFF stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $140.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

