Mizuho Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $105.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.75.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.8 %
IFF stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $140.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
