Morgan Stanley Cuts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $175.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $170.41 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $163.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.81.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.