Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DPZ opened at $354.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.50 and a 200 day moving average of $357.11. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.