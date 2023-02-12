Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,697,000 after acquiring an additional 419,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 221,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

UAL opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.